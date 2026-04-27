Govt stresses affordable fees for upcoming commercial operations at public beaches

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) stressed that fees for upcoming commercial activities at three public beaches must remain at affordable levels, as the government moves to introduce private market operations to these coastal spots.

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Director of Leisure and Cultural Services Manda Chan Wing-man explained that the chosen beaches, including Ma Wan Tung Wan Beach, Butterfly Beach, and Big Wave Bay Beach, possess significant commercial potential.

Private operators are expected to host a variety of events at the selected spots, such as water sports activities and concerts, which would allow both local citizens and tourists to engage in new recreational experiences.

Chan hopes that future operators will price their activities at reasonable levels, while the LCSD will implement Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to evaluate the performance of these private operators. Several critical factors include the number of participants attending the events, whether the general public can continue to enjoy the beaches free of charge, and the overall safety of the water sports activities provided.

Additionally, the LCSD will assess whether these commercial events successfully drive increased foot traffic to nearby shops and dining establishments, benefiting the local economy.

Chan also noted that she expects more than one operator to be selected to manage the activities across the three designated beaches.

Furthermore, she encouraged interested organizations or companies to submit letters of intent to propose other public beaches with commercial value that could be added to the scheme in the future.