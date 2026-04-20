HK to welcome nearly one million Mainland tourists during Labour Day Golden Week

Hong Kong is preparing for an influx of nearly one million mainland visitors during the upcoming five-day Labour Day Golden Week holiday, with authorities stepping up crowd control and transport arrangements to manage the expected surge.

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At an interdepartmental meeting chaired by Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki, the Immigration Department projected that about 980,000 mainland tourists will enter the city through various control points, marking a 7 percent increase compared with last year.

The Travel Industry Authority also estimated that around 770 tour groups will visit Hong Kong during the holiday period.

To cope with the increased demand, the MTR Corporation will enhance train frequency on the East Rail Line from April 30 to May 5, while cross-boundary bus services will also be stepped up.

Authorities are also putting in place special measures at popular tourist spots. At the High Island Reservoir East Dam, police will deploy officers to manage both traffic and pedestrian flow during peak periods.

The Transport Department has coordinated with minibus operators to increase service frequency to the area.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department will implement temporary crowd control measures at the entrance of the High Island Geo Trail – Po Pin Chau Section when necessary to prevent overcrowding at the viewpoint.

New railings have been installed at certain sections, and drones equipped with broadcasting functions will be used to remind visitors not to cross barriers.

At other popular camping destinations in Sai Kung, including Ham Tin Wan, Sai Wan and Long Ke Wan, the department will step up patrols and deploy additional staff to enforce regulations and maintain order throughout the holiday period.