Night Recap - June 11, 2026

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Bars eye World Cup boost as tea restaurants sit on sidelines over morning kicks

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While the city's nightlife venues are gearing up for a significant financial boost from the upcoming World Cup, local dining establishments are choosing to sit out the tournament, citing steep broadcast fees that make breaking even highly unlikely.

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao bridge to pilot new five-second Seamless e-Channel

The Immigration Department will launch its new Seamless e-Channel service at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) Hong Kong port on June 25, allowing eligible residents to complete immigration clearance in just five seconds without stopping or presenting identification documents.

Customs seizes $156m in fake World Cup goods, six arrested

Customs has seized HK$156 million worth of suspected counterfeit World Cup merchandise and arrested six people ahead of Friday's games.

Unauthorized patient record access triggers police probe at Caritas Medical Centre

The Hospital Authority has suspended and reported an intern doctor to the police for allegedly accessing patient records without permission, using another person's login credentials.

BIGBANG brings world tour to HK for three Kai Tak Stadium shows this November

K-pop legends BIGBANG have officially announced that their world tour will stop in Hong Kong, with three concerts set to take place at Kai Tak Stadium from November 13 to 15, as the group marks its 20th anniversary this year.

Business Today

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's net profit rose 52.2 percent for the financial year ended March

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's (1929) net profit increased by 52.2 percent year on year to HK$9,004 million for the year ended March, despite market uncertainties and unprecedented gold price volatility.

Blue Cross launches MSK Care Pathway for growing MSK healthcare needs

Lifestyle changes and rising health risks have driven a growing need for musculoskeletal (MSK) healthcare, with a Blue Cross survey indicating that related claims surged by 43 percent over the past two years.

HK sees 10 specialist technology firms listed in first five months, raising $25b: Bonnie Chan

A total of 10 specialist technology companies have been listed in Hong Kong under Chapter 18C for the first five months this year, raising over HK$25 billion, said Bonnie Chan Yi-ting, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388).

HSI hits end-March low by midday break amid US inflation, Mideast escalation

Hong Kong stocks fell to the lowest level since the end of March by midday close on Thursday amid the US inflation concerns and intensified Iran war.

PBOC, BI, and HKMA sign MoU to promote direct yuan-rupiah bilateral trade

The People's Bank of China, Bank Indonesia, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to establish a cooperative framework to facilitate the use of the rupiah and offshore yuan in bilateral transactions between Indonesia and Hong Kong.

World/China

China's Temu, JD.com among 5 summoned over false advertising

Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and JD.com were among five major platforms summoned for talks over misleading advertising on Thursday, Beijing's market watchdog said.

US, Iran hit each other again as hopes for quick peace deal fade

The United States launched fresh attacks against Iran on Thursday, prompting Tehran to retaliate, as US leaders accused their counterparts of dragging out negotiations for a deal to end the three-month war.

Pricey World Cup keeps fans away, hits U.S. hotels, airlines

Hours before the World Cup kickoff, the boost to travel and tourism expected from this year’s biggest sporting event has yet to materialize.

Thailand condemns Chinese Uyghurs to death for 2015 shrine bombing

Two Chinese Uyghur men were sentenced to death Thursday for carrying out a 2015 attack on a Bangkok shrine that killed 20 people, a long-awaited verdict in Thailand's deadliest bombing case.

S.Korea hits Coupang with record fine over e-commerce data leak

South Korea hit e-commerce giant Coupang with a record $408 million fine Thursday over a leak that allegedly exposed more than 30 million customers' data and has provoked the ire of US lawmakers.