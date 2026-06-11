18-year-old sentenced to 12-month probation for ‘bathroom camera prank’ on classmate

An 18-year-old student was placed on a 12-month probation order at Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday (Jun 11) after admitting to secretly installing a camera in the bathroom of a female classmate’s home.

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The defendant, Isaac Leung Yat-hei, pleaded guilty to one count of operating equipment for the purpose of committing voyeurism.

The court heard that on May 16, 2025, Leung visited the victim’s residence at Ocean Shores in Tseung Kwan O for dinner and covertly placed a recording device in the bathroom. It was discovered two days later by the victim’s mother, who reported it to police.

Following his arrest, Leung admitted under caution, in the presence of his parents, that he had installed the camera as a prank. No images were recorded because the device ran out of battery before capturing any footage.

The defense argued that Leung had no intention of filming intimate images, but Acting Principal Magistrate May Chung Ming-sun rejected the submission.

Chung said that while the defendant may not have intended to record intimate images, the installation itself was a deliberate act, and it was only by chance that no recordings were made.

In mitigation, the defense submitted that Leung had spent 14 days in remand and shown genuine remorse. Reports also noted he was in poor health and that psychological assessment recommended professional intervention to support his rehabilitation.

Accepting that Leung had reflected on his actions, and taking into account his guilty plea, clean record, and young age, Chung imposed a 12-month probation order, warning that non-compliance with the probation officer's instructions could result in resentencing.