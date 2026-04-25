"Forced out": Elderly resident of unburned flat laments return to fire-ravaged Wang Fuk Court

Nearly five months after a catastrophic fire tore through Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, an elderly resident whose own apartment was untouched by the flames has spoken of his frustration and sorrow at being forced to abandon his home of 40 years under what he calls "the worst possible arrangements."

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As the phased re-entry for residents to collect their belongings entered its sixth day, a 70-year-old resident surnamed Fung stood outside, surveying the scene. His own apartment is in Ho Kin Court, the only block to survive the blaze, and his scheduled time to return is not until next Thursday.

However, he came early to assess the situation and has been practicing climbing stairs in preparation for the arduous task of retrieving his possessions. His most cherished items, he said, are his family photos.

Despite his home being undamaged, Fung expressed deep frustration at the circumstances.

He explained that because his building is encircled by the damaged blocks, it has been sealed off for months.

He feels he is being forced to retrieve his belongings under a strict, three-hour time limit, which he believes is insufficient.

He described the grim conditions residents face, pointing out that the building is completely dark, without power or elevator access.

He anticipates having to navigate the familiar but now pitch-black environment of his 20-plus-story building with only a flashlight. Furthermore, with the windows sealed shut, he is concerned about the poor air quality inside.

Fung voiced his profound disappointment with the official arrangements, questioning why residents must endure such a challenging and undignified process to reclaim their lives.

Living in a world that feels "turned upside down," he lamented how he was living peacefully in his home for decades, only to have it suddenly sealed off for months, and then be allowed back under such difficult conditions.