No theft found in Wang Fuk Court fire aftermath as police recruitment numbers rise

Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming announced on Saturday that a dedicated investigation has found no evidence of theft in the wake of the devastating Wang Fuk Court fire, as authorities completed the rehousing of 462 affected families. The update came as Chow also revealed a significant increase in police recruitment applications and addressed public concerns over the handling of emergency calls during the blaze.

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Fire investigation and rehousing

Following the recent rehousing of residents from several blocks of Wang Fuk Court, including Wang Sun Court, Wang Cheong House, and Wang Yan House,

Chow addressed concerns over property loss. He stated that the police have received 42 reports of missing belongings from residents. A special police team has been established to follow up on these cases.

The police chief clarified that while some property was recovered immediately or with police assistance, many items are likely unrecoverable, as some apartments were completely incinerated.

However, he stressed that in the units that were not destroyed, investigators found no signs of ransacking or theft. He added that police will continue to monitor the situation and conduct further investigations on-site if necessary.

999 system under review

The commissioner’s comments were made in the context of an ongoing inquiry that revealed that on the day of the fire, the police emergency call center failed to transfer some residents' calls to the Fire Services Department.

While declining to comment on specific cases due to the active inquiry, Chow provided context by highlighting the immense pressure on the system that day.

On November 26, the day of the fire, the 999 hotline received 4,144 calls between 2pm and midnight, a surge of nearly one-third compared to the 3,059 calls received during the same period a week earlier.

He explained that there were instances where fire department lines were busy, preventing immediate call transfers. In those moments, police operators gathered essential information and worked to reassure distressed callers.

The commissioner assured the public that authorities are working to upgrade the fire services' hotline capacity and improve the connection between the two departments to enhance service in the future.

Recruitment and new legislation

On a positive note for the force, Chow, speaking after a passing out parade at the Hong Kong Police College for 34 new inspectors and 165 constables, reported a significant boost in recruitment.

For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the police force received 13,916 applications, an 11.5 percent increase from the previous year.

This included a 7.9 percent rise in applications for inspector roles and a 14.4 percent increase for police constables. To build on this momentum, another recruitment experience day will be held on June 28 at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground.

Finally, the commissioner clarified the police's role regarding the new law banning the possession of e-cigarettes in public places, which takes effect on April 30.

He noted that the Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office is the lead enforcement agency.

Police officers will not be proactively enforcing the law but will seize any illegal products they encounter, record the individual's details, and refer the case to the control office.

Arrests would only be made if other criminal offenses were involved.