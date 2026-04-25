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NEWS

CHP investigates imported measles case as vaccination drive for airport staff begins

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) announced on Friday that it is investigating a new imported case of measles in a flight attendant, while simultaneously launching a free vaccination drive for airport staff to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

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The CHP confirmed yesterday that a 31-year-old female flight attendant has tested positive for the measles virus.

An initial investigation revealed that she had traveled to Vietnam with family and friends during the incubation period and had no contact with any previous measles cases in Hong Kong. The case is therefore being classified as imported, linked to an ongoing measles outbreak in Vietnam.

The patient, who has a history of good health, developed a fever on April 19 and a rash three days later.

After seeking medical attention, she was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital for isolation and treatment, where she is currently in a stable condition with mild symptoms.

Health officials have determined that the flight attendant was not at work during her infectious period and had no contact with passengers or colleagues. Investigations are underway to trace all close contacts, including family, friends, and individuals who were at the same private clinic she visited.

So far, 27 contacts from the clinic have been identified, none of whom have shown symptoms.

Airport on high alert

In response to the ongoing risk posed by global measles outbreaks, the CHP began administering free measles vaccinations to airport staff today.

This proactive measure aims to strengthen herd immunity within the airport community, which is considered at higher risk due to frequent contact with international travelers.

By 6pm, approximately 75 airport staff had received the vaccine.

This is not the first time such a measure has been taken. A similar one-off vaccination campaign was successfully organized during a measles outbreak among airport staff in 2019.

Authorities are particularly encouraging non-locally born staff, who may be unsure of their vaccination history, to get the two-dose vaccine. Including those vaccinated in relation to a recent cluster of cases, over 430 airport staff have now received the measles vaccine.

A reminder for all residents

While Hong Kong maintains a very high immunization coverage rate of over 95 percent, health officials remind the public that the city remains at risk of imported cases.

A small number of people, such as new immigrants and foreign domestic helpers who were not born locally, may not be fully protected and could spread the virus to vulnerable individuals like infants.

The public is advised to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene. Anyone returning from areas with measles outbreaks who develops symptoms like fever and a rash should seek medical advice immediately and inform healthcare workers of their travel history.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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