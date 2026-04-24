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Hong Kong faces stronger showers in coming hours, says HKO

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Observatory on Friday warned that thundery showers affecting the city could intensify in some areas over the next few hours, urging the public to remain vigilant.

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In a weather update issued at 4pm, the Observatory said areas of thundery showers associated with upper-air disturbances were currently affecting the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary, bringing unstable weather conditions to Hong Kong.

“Showers are expected to be heavier in some areas in the next couple of hours,” the Observatory said, adding that members of the public should be on the alert.

Residents are advised to take precautions against sudden heavy rain and possible thunderstorms, particularly in areas prone to flooding or reduced visibility.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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