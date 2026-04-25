Company director convicted of using fake passports to open bank accounts

A company director has been convicted of fraud after an investigation by the ICAC found he used fake passports to open multiple bank accounts. He was found guilty on four charges in the District Court on Friday.

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A company director, Fang Siyuan, 38, was convicted yesterday on four charges, including obtaining services by deception and possessing forged travel documents. The conviction comes after an investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

The case was heard in the District Court before Acting Judge Ko Wai-hung. The court heard that on two separate occasions in November 2020 and September 2021, Fang met with staff from two different banks to open personal bank accounts.

During these meetings, Fang falsely claimed his name was "Fong Tim" and presented a fake Mexican passport as identification.

He signed account application documents, dishonestly confirming the fraudulent information was true, and successfully opened a total of eight bank accounts.

Fang was found guilty of two counts of obtaining services by deception for these actions. He was also convicted on two counts of possessing false or forged travel documents, namely the fake Mexican passport and a counterfeit Canadian passport also found in his possession.

The name and date of birth on both forged passports did not match the details on his other legitimate identity documents.

Sentencing has been postponed until May 15. Fang has been remanded in custody until then.