EDB demands report after 13-year-old boy repeatedly assaulted at Yuen Long school

The Education Bureau has launched an investigation into a school in Yuen Long after a 13-year-old student was allegedly assaulted by classmates on multiple occasions, prompting his father to report the bullying to the police twice.

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A father in Yuen Long has sought police help for a second time after his 13-year-old son was allegedly attacked again by fellow students.

The most recent incidents reportedly occurred on April 17 and April 22, when the boy was assaulted by three other students and had his personal belongings damaged.

He sustained injuries to his face and legs and was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment.

Police have classified the case as "common assault" and "criminal damage" and are currently investigating, though no arrests have been made.

This follows an earlier incident on February 7, when the same boy was allegedly attacked by two different students, resulting in injuries to his face and hands.

His family took him to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment, and his father reported the assault to the police on February 25.

However, authorities later informed the father that the investigation into that first case was closed due to insufficient evidence to press charges.

In response to inquiries, the Education Bureau confirmed it is aware of the situation and has contacted the school to follow up. The bureau has demanded a formal written report from the school administration regarding the incidents.

Officials stated that the school is managing the case according to its internal procedures and is providing support to the students involved.

The Education Bureau has also reminded the school of its responsibility to strengthen its student discipline and counseling services.

The bureau will maintain close contact with both the school and the boy's parents to offer necessary support and guidance.