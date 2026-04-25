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NEWS

16 arrested in crackdown on illegal workers, including social media tour guides

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A series of territory-wide operations against illegal employment has led to the arrest of 12 suspected illegal workers, two employers, and two alleged aiders and abettors, with authorities targeting everything from illicit tour guides advertised on social media to workers in restaurants and renovation sites.

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The Immigration Department, in a coordinated effort with the Hong Kong Police Force and other government bodies, conducted a week-long series of raids from April 17 to 23 to combat illegal employment across Hong Kong.

In one targeted sting, investigators uncovered individuals using social media to advertise their services as tour guides and photographers.

Immigration officers went undercover, posing as customers to book their services. They arrested a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman when they showed up to provide the illegal services.

The joint operations, codenamed "Twilight," "Champion," and "Rainbow," also included raids on multiple locations such as restaurants, warehouses, and apartments undergoing renovation.

These actions resulted in the arrest of ten other suspected illegal workers, comprising two men and eight women aged between 23 and 50. Among those arrested, one man and one woman were holders of recognizance forms, which explicitly prohibit them from taking any employment.

Additionally, a 63-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of employing the illegal workers.

Two men, aged 48 and 53, were also arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the offenses. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out further arrests.

The government reminds the public that it is a serious offense to employ people who are not legally allowed to work in Hong Kong, with employers facing penalties of up to a $500,000 fine and 10 years in prison.

Visitors are also not permitted to take up any employment, paid or unpaid. Authorities urge anyone with information about illegal employment activities to report it via the dedicated hotline at 185 185.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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