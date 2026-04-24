logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong teen loses $230,000 in 'compensated dating' scam

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Police are warning the public about a sharp increase in online compensated dating scams after a teenager was cheated out of more than HK$230,000, part of a city-wide surge that saw victims lose over HK$820,000 in the past week alone.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong Police Force revealed today on its "CyberDefender" anti-fraud Facebook page that it had received reports of over 20 online compensated dating scams in the last week, with losses averaging more than HK$30,000 per case.

In one significant case, a teenager fell victim after responding to a post on the social media platform Threads that sought "dates and financial support." The scammer then lured the youth to continue their conversation on WhatsApp, where they claimed a "security deposit" of HK$30,000 was necessary before any meeting could be arranged.

After the victim transferred the initial amount, the fraudster fabricated a series of excuses, such as the chosen person being unavailable or needing to reschedule, to demand more money.

Whenever the teen grew suspicious, the scammer would offer reassurances that all the money would be refunded in a single transaction later, coaxing the victim into making further payments to various accounts.

The teenager only realized it was a scam after discussing the situation with family members, by which point the total losses had exceeded HK$230,000.

Police have issued a reminder that scammers often steal photos of attractive young women from the internet to create fake profiles.

They warned that if anyone met online asks for security deposits or payments in the form of game point cards, gift cards, or cryptocurrency, it is very likely a scam. The public is advised to download the "Scameter" app to help assess fraud risks.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Balenciaga unveils massive expansion at K11 MUSEA as luxury demand surges
NEWS
7 mins ago
Night Recap - April 24, 2026
NEWS
10 mins ago
logo
source: online
(Video) Porsche crashes into multiple vehicles at Yuen Long inspection center
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Salesman remanded in custody on child sex abuse and voyeurism charges
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
CityU president Freddy Boey resigns, citing personal reason
NEWS
3 hours ago
LCSD explores market model for Lei Yue Mun camp and three public beaches
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong faces stronger showers in coming hours, says HKO
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK Electric cuts May fuel charge but warns of sharp rise from mid-year
NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
Citybus driver assaulted in viral fare dispute
NEWS
6 hours ago
(file photo)
Better believe it: illegal gambling syndicates running extensive online ‘black money networks’
NEWS
7 hours ago
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 16:08 HKT
logo
(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 18:25 HKT
HKO issues special weather alert, warns of heavy rain and strong gusts
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.