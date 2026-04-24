Smooth operation on day five of phased move-in for Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court residents

The phased return of residents to the seven blocks of Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po continued smoothly for a fifth day on Friday, with a massive cross-departmental government effort providing on-site support.

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Today marked the fifth day of the organized return for residents of Wang Fuk Court. The operation focused on the lower floors of Wang Cheong House and mid-level floors of Wang Yan House, with the process running in an orderly and efficient manner.

A total of 417 people from 117 households registered to return to their units today through the “one social worker per household” service, while 413 people from 114 households actually turned up.

A joint inquiry office set up by various government departments handled five requests for police assistance from residents.

All five cases involved concerns over suspected lost property, including watches, jewelry, cash, and gold ornaments.

Police officers were dispatched immediately to assist, and in every case, the missing items were successfully located and returned to the residents.

Warner Cheuk inspects rainy-day operations

Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Warner Cheuk Wing-hing, visited the site today to inspect the move-in operations during rainy weather.

He first toured the resident waiting area at the Tai Po Baptist Public School to observe the support services and transportation arrangements provided by the Home Affairs Department.

He also visited the temporary storage area to see how it was being utilized with two buildings being accessed simultaneously.

Accompanied by senior officials, Cheuk then went to Wang Cheong House to see how personnel from the Police Force, Civil Aid Service, and mobilized civil servants, along with community service and care teams, were working together to help residents move their belongings.

He expressed his gratitude to all staff and volunteers involved, praising their proactive and dedicated efforts, which have ensured the smooth execution of the move-in plan.

For the households returning today, the average time spent inside the building was 2 hours and 28 minutes.

The shortest duration was 20 minutes, while the longest was 3 hours and 52 minutes.

Approximately 60 percent of residents spent less than three hours, and about 4 percent stayed for less than an hour. A total of 61 households made more than one trip into the building.

The government emphasized its full support for the returning residents, deploying over a thousand personnel daily from various departments under the Government-wide Mobilisation mechanism.

This massive effort includes teams of civil servants from nine different departments who, along with social workers and clinical psychologists, are stationed on various floors to provide direct assistance to households as they re-enter their homes.