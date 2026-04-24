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NEWS

Hong Kong Sevens showcases Kai Tak Sports Park’s vision for green mega-events

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The recently concluded Hong Kong Sevens did more than just thrill rugby fans; it served as a global stage for Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) to demonstrate how massive sporting events can prioritize the planet.

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Throughout the high-energy, three-day tournament, the Park implemented a comprehensive sustainability strategy that balanced record-breaking crowds with a measurable reduction in environmental impact.

With over 113,000 attendees passing through the gates, the challenge of waste management was met with a sophisticated recycling operation. KTSP deployed dedicated ambassadors and cleaning teams to sort waste in real-time, focusing heavily on recovering plastics.

A notable highlight of the event’s "circular economy" approach was the use of a large-scale microbial decomposition system, which transformed food and paper waste into compost. 

Meanwhile, collected plastics were diverted from landfills to be repurposed into secondary materials and artwork.

By the end of the tournament, nearly 40 percent of all waste generated had been successfully recycled or treated.

The commitment to a greener experience extended to the venue’s internal operations. 

Using a smart management system, the park dynamically adjusted lighting and air conditioning based on live weather data and crowd density to ensure peak energy efficiency.

Additionally, the precinct’s design encouraged spectators to ditch their cars in favor of public transport or walking, utilizing the seamless pedestrian connections to nearby MTR stations and surrounding districts.

Beyond the physical walls of the stadium, KTSP sought to engage the community through hands-on environmental workshops, where members of the public created art from recycled plastic. 

This initiative aimed to turn the concept of resource reuse into a tangible experience for the city's residents.

A spokesperson for Kai Tak Sports Park noted that major sporting events are powerful tools for social change, proving that economic growth and environmental care can happen simultaneously. 

By successfully hosting the Hong Kong Sevens with such a heavy focus on sustainability, the Park has reinforced Hong Kong’s reputation as a world-class destination capable of leading the future of green global sports.

+3

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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