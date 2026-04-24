(Video) Porsche crashes into multiple vehicles at Yuen Long inspection center

A Porsche lost control at a vehicle examination center in Yuen Long on Friday afternoon (Apr 24), colliding with several vehicles and injuring its male driver.

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The incident occurred around 4pm at a vehicle inspection facility on Fuk Hi Street. Police and firefighters were called to the scene after reports that a private car had crashed into multiple vehicles inside the premises.

The driver, a middle-aged man, was conscious when emergency services arrived and was taken to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment.

Footage circulating online showed a soft-top convertible Porsche revving loudly before appearing to lose control, with white smoke coming from the vehicle. The car was seen striking a silver cross-border seven-seater, partially lifting it off the ground and damaging its rear bumper.

In the chaotic sequence, the seven-seater came back down as the Porsche continued moving forward. A staff member attempted to approach the vehicle, while bystanders shouted warnings not to pursue it.

The Porsche eventually came to a stop after hitting another black seven-seater inside the facility.

Additional footage showed the driver being assisted out of the vehicle after it stopped. Equipment at the center, including wooden crates and metal components, was also damaged, leaving debris scattered across the site.

Investigations are ongoing.