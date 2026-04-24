Night Recap - April 24, 2026

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Damaged pump forced firefighters to carry 80kg equipment up pitch-black stairwells, says fire official

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A damaged fire pump at Wang Fuk Court significantly affected firefighting efforts at higher floors during the estate’s blaze, a hearing was told on Friday.

Hong Kong faces stronger showers in coming hours, says HKO

The Hong Kong Observatory on Friday warned that thundery showers affecting the city could intensify in some areas over the next few hours, urging the public to remain vigilant.

HK Electric cuts May fuel charge but warns of sharp rise from mid-year

HK Electric will lower its fuel clause charge (FCC) to 26 cents per unit of electricity in May, down 4.4 cents from April, but has warned that rising global energy prices linked to tensions in the Middle East are expected to push costs significantly higher from mid-year.

CityU president Freddy Boey resigns, citing personal reason

The City University of Hong Kong (CityU) announced on Friday that its president, Freddy Boey Yin Chiang, has resigned from his position for personal reasons. The university's governing council has appointed Professor Lee Chun-sing as acting president while a global search for a permanent successor begins.

LCSD explores market model for Lei Yue Mun camp and three public beaches

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department has invited market proposals for the future operation of Lei Yue Mun Park Holiday Camp and three public swimming beaches, as part of a plan to introduce a market-based business model for selected leisure facilities.

Business Today

HKBN profit flat at $107b, maintains interim dividend

HKBN's (1310) net profit inched up 0.1 percent to HK$107.6 million for the six months ended February, with an unchanged interim dividend of 15.5 HK cents.

Global billionaire population to rise 25pc over next five years, led by Asia Pacific

The global billionaire population is expected to jump 25 percent to 3,915 over the next five years, with Asia Pacific to house the most billionaires, Knight Frank said.

China's AI darling DeepSeek previews new model adapted for Huawei chip technology

DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence startup whose low-cost model stunned the world last year, on Friday launched a preview of its highly awaited new model adapted for Huawei chip technology, underlining China’s growing prowess in the sector.

SpaceX refinanced debt with stopgap US$20 billion loan before IPO filing

Elon Musk’s SpaceX took out a US$20 billion (HK$156.7 billion) bridge loan last month to refinance much of its existing debt ahead of its blockbuster U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing.

World/China

China bans dual-use items exports to 7 European entities over Taiwan arms sales

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday it was banning exports of dual-use items to seven European entities. The move comes over arms sales to Taiwan, placing them on its export control list with immediate effect.

South Korea prosecutors seek 30-year jail term for ex-President Yoon in drone case, Yonhap says

South Korean prosecutors sought a 30-year jail term for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, in a case alleging he ordered a drone operation over Pyongyang to help create a pretext for his December 2024 declaration of martial law, Yonhap news agency said.

Trump rules out striking Iran with nuclear weapon

US President Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out striking Iran with a nuclear weapon, after his previous threats to completely destroy Iranian civilization.

ASEAN chair urges Myanmar to free more prisoners including Aung San Suu Kyi

The Philippines, chair of the regional bloc ASEAN, on Friday encouraged more prisoner releases in Myanmar, including ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and said a recent amnesty was a positive step towards inclusive national dialogue.