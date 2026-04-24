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NEWS

HKJC brings golden age of Chinese history to life with major exhibition.

NEWS
49 mins ago
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Through the sole sponsorship of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the public will have the unique opportunity to journey back to one of Chinese history's most celebrated eras at the "Prosperity and Magnificence" exhibition, which opens to the public tomorrow at the Hong Kong Museum of History.

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An opening ceremony was held today, attended by prominent figures including Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Lester Huang, Deputy Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

The exhibition is the latest installment of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series, a long-standing partnership with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. Speaking at the ceremony, Huang emphasized the Club's dedication to developing arts and culture in Hong Kong.

He remarked that supporting such world-class exhibitions helps attract global visitors and strengthens the city's role as a vital center for cultural exchange between China and the rest of the world.

The exhibition paints a comprehensive picture of the open-minded and confident character of the Sui and Tang periods, which are widely regarded as a high point in Chinese history.

Visitors can explore over 165 sets of treasured items from Shaanxi and Hong Kong, including 18 exceptionally rare grade-one national treasures. The display also incorporates artifacts excavated locally, highlighting Hong Kong’s important historical role in trade and military affairs during that time.

A celebration of equestrian culture

In a special tribute to the Year of the Horse, the exhibition places a significant focus on the rich equestrian culture of the Tang dynasty. It features valuable artifacts related to polo, ceremonial horse performances, and warfare, including figurines and intricate horse ornaments.

To further immerse visitors, an interactive educational zone uses virtual and augmented reality to bring the dynamic horsemanship and thrilling polo matches of the era to life.

The exhibition is a key part of the Club's "Riding High Together in the Year of the Horse" campaign, which celebrates the deep connection between humans and horses.

The campaign aims to unite the community through a series of cultural and sporting events, reinforcing the horse as a symbol of Hong Kong's passion and progress.

To ensure broad community access to this cultural event, free guided tours are being offered to schools and non-profit organizations.

The exhibition's sponsorship by the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust is made possible by the Club's unique integrated business model, where proceeds from racing and wagering are channeled back into the community through substantial tax contributions and charitable support.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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