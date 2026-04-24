Salesman remanded in custody on child sex abuse and voyeurism charges

A 26-year-old salesman has been denied bail after appearing in court to face five charges, including committing indecent acts on a girl under 16 and possessing child pornography discovered on his mobile phone.

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A salesman surnamed Chan appeared at Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts for the first time today in connection with a series of alleged sexual offenses.

The 26-year-old faces charges of gross indecency towards a child, indecent assault, possession of child pornography, and two counts of illegally filming private parts.

The court heard that the defendant allegedly committed serious indecent acts against and indecently assaulted a female child, identified only as X, on two separate occasions in July and September of 2024 at a residence in Shun Tin Estate, Sau Mau Ping.

Additional charges stem from the discovery of illicit material on the defendant's phone. On May 9, 2025, outside a shop in Lok Fu Place in Wong Tai Sin, he was allegedly found in possession of multiple child pornography videos.

Furthermore, Chan is accused of two counts of illegal filming. These charges relate to taking surreptitious photos of the private parts of multiple unidentified women in Hong Kong for sexual purposes. The alleged filming occurred over two extended periods, from April 2024 to May 2025, and from August 2025 until April of this year.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea. The presiding magistrate adjourned the case until July 24 to allow for further police investigation, which includes a forensic examination of the defendant’s mobile phone.

Chan’s application for bail was rejected, and he will remain in custody. A bail review hearing is scheduled for April 30.