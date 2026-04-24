LCSD explores market model for Lei Yue Mun camp and three public beaches

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department has invited market proposals for the future operation of Lei Yue Mun Park Holiday Camp and three public swimming beaches, as part of a plan to introduce a market-based business model for selected leisure facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The initiative covers Ma Wan Tung Wan Beach, Butterfly Beach and Big Wave Bay Beach. Interested organizations are invited to submit expressions of interest and propose feasible operating models for the sites.

The department said feedback and information gathered through the exercise would help shape the development direction and future operational details of the facilities.

Documents outlining the invitation have been published on the department’s website, with briefing sessions to be arranged at a later stage.

