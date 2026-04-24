CityU president Freddy Boey resigns, citing personal reason

The City University of Hong Kong (CityU) announced on Friday that its president, Freddy Boey Yin Chiang, has resigned from his position for personal reasons. The university's governing council has appointed Professor Lee Chun-sing as acting president while a global search for a permanent successor begins.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The City University of Hong Kong's Council expressed its gratitude to Dr. Boey for his contributions to the university's development during his tenure.

To ensure the smooth operation of university affairs, the Executive Committee of the Council has immediately appointed Professor Lee Chun-sing, who currently serves as provost and deputy president, as the acting president.

The university announced that its Council will promptly initiate a global recruitment process to select a new president.

Boey, an expert in biomaterials engineering, became CityU’s fifth president in May 2023.