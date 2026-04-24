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NEWS

Citybus driver assaulted in viral fare dispute

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A Citybus driver was hospitalized with minor injuries after being assaulted by a passenger in a heated dispute over an insufficient fare, an incident captured in a viral video that has sparked public condemnation. Police are now searching for the male suspect involved in the confrontation, which occurred in Tai Wai on Thursday afternoon.

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A video that circulated online Friday morning showed a male passenger and his female companion boarding the Citybus B8 route, which travels from Tai Wai to Heung Yuen Wai Control Point.

The incident began when the man failed to pay the full HK$18.1 fare, prompting a confrontation with the driver.

The situation escalated quickly as the man, who had only paid a portion of the fare, became verbally abusive.

The driver remained firm, stating that the correct fare was required to ride the bus. After the passenger’s companion was unable to produce the remaining amount, the driver refused to continue the journey and decided to call the police.

The conflict spilled out onto the pavement at the bus terminus, where the passenger was filmed aggressively advancing on the driver.

Despite the driver’s attempts to back away, the man continued to close the distance, ultimately using his body to push the driver, who stumbled and fell to the ground. The suspect then fled towards the Tai Wai MTR station.

A spokesperson for Citybus confirmed that the incident took place around 5.30pm yesterday. They stated the driver reported the matter to the company's control center and the police after the passenger became agitated over the fare issue.

The driver was later treated for minor injuries in the hospital, and the company affirmed its full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.

Police authorities confirmed they received a report at 5.35pm yesterday regarding an assault.

They indicated the suspect, a man of about 40 who appeared to be intoxicated, chest-bumped the driver, causing him to fall. The case is being investigated as an assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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