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NEWS

Man on crutches climbs stairs for memories at Wang Fuk Court as delay plea ignored

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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An injured resident was forced to climb seven flights of stairs on Friday to retrieve belongings from his flat at Wang Fuk Court after his request to delay access was not approved.

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Authorities continued to allow limited entry for residents of Wang Cheong House and Wang Yan House to return and collect personal items today, with each household given a three-hour window to do so. Some residents said the arrangement left them little choice but to proceed despite physical difficulties.

Kwok, who lives on the seventh floor of Wang Cheong House, arrived on crutches after suffering a crushed toe fracture two to three weeks ago. He said he had asked to postpone his visit until he had recovered, but had yet to receive any confirmation of a rescheduled time.

He noted that officials had earlier said they would “actively consider” arranging a second round of access, but the uncertainty over whether this would materialize made him unwilling to miss the current opportunity.

Kwok said he had not climbed seven floors since his injury, having only attempted a few steps during physiotherapy. Despite the pain, he chose to go ahead, driven by the need to return to his late father’s home.

He said many of his father’s belongings had remained untouched since his passing about a year ago, preserving a sense of familiarity within the flat.

Among the items he hoped to retrieve was an old kettle his father had used for decades. He recalled how his father would clean it with lemon juice or baking soda to remove stains, restoring its original appearance.

Elsewhere, Chan, an elderly resident from the eighth floor of Wang Cheong House, brought flowers to commemorate a neighbor who died in the fire. She also hoped to recover a doll she had kept since moving into the flat.

Residents have been given around three hours to collect their belongings, a timeframe some say is too short to sort through decades of possessions.

Wu, a resident of Wang Yan House, returned with three friends, carrying large backpacks and wearing protective gear after practicing stair climbing in preparation. She expressed hope that additional access opportunities could be arranged so that family members could return together.

She said her greatest wish was for her family to gather one last time inside the flat to say goodbye, including playing a piano that could not be moved.

As residents continue to navigate the emotional and physical challenges of returning to their homes, many say the process is not only about retrieving valuables, but about preserving memories before leaving them behind.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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