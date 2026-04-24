Damaged pump forced firefighters to carry 80kg equipment up pitch-black stairwells, says fire official

A damaged fire pump at Wang Fuk Court significantly affected firefighting efforts at higher floors during the estate’s blaze, a hearing was told on Friday.

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Giving a statement at the third round of hearings before the independent committee investigating the fire, Assistant Director (New Territories North) of the Fire Services Department Tang Wing-wah said the malfunctioning fire hydrant system made it difficult to deliver water to upper levels.

He explained that the housing estate’s hydrant system is designed to assist in pumping water to outlets for firefighting. However, due to the damaged pump, firefighters had to rely on portable pumps to boost water pressure from street-level sources.

Without additional pressure, “it would be difficult to pump water to the upper floors using fire engines alone,” he said.

Tang noted that each portable pump weighs about 80 kilograms, and firefighters had to carry the equipment up narrow staircases measuring about one meter wide, in complete darkness. Despite the challenges, he said the crews were able to overcome the difficulties.

Difficult conditions and early rescue attempts

Tang, who served as the on-site commander between about 4pm and 6pm on the day of the fire, said he was briefed by colleagues upon arriving at the mobile command vehicle.

He added that after learning of the fatal incident involving firefighter Ho Wai-ho, he immediately ordered a roll call to ensure no other personnel were missing or in distress.

Before the arrival of divisional commanders, rescue teams had already attempted to enter the building, Tang said, adding that firefighters had tried to access Wang Cheong House but encountered intense heat and heavy smoke after climbing just half a flight of stairs.

Upon retreating to the lobby, crews also discovered fallen scaffolding, further complicating access. Tang said frontline firefighters had no choice but to withdraw from the hazardous environment to avoid further danger.

