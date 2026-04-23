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NEWS

Henderson Land and Yiu Wing joint venture awarded five-year tenancy for Central Harbourfront Event Space

NEWS
31 mins ago
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Central Grand Limited, a joint venture between Henderson Land Development Company Limited and YW Company Limited (Yiu Wing), on Thursday announced that it has been awarded a five-year tenancy for the prestigious Central Harbourfront Event Space.

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By combining Henderson Land’s extensive expertise in spatial planning and architectural design with Yiu Wing’s proven capabilities in event planning and operational management, the company aims to transform the site into a vibrant, world-class cultural and entertainment landmark. This initiative is set to reinforce Hong Kong’s global standing as the “Mega Events Capital.”

Over the next five years, Central Grand Limited plans to host a wide array of activities and internationally acclaimed events, contributing significantly to the mega-event economy and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Yiu Wing, which currently manages AXA Wonderland in the West Kowloon Cultural District and AXA Dreamland at Go Park Sai Sha, will leverage its experience to create an integrated Victoria Harbour waterfront perspective.

The award of the new tenancy will facilitate synergistic event planning across these key venues, showcasing the distinctive appeal of both sides of the harbor.

A robust vetting process will be established, requiring event organizers to submit detailed operational plans to ensure all events meet world-class standards.

Central Grand Limited is dedicated to optimizing the use of this valuable harborfront resource. On days when no commercial events are scheduled, the entire public space will be open for public enjoyment.

Furthermore, flexible venue layouts will be implemented during commercial activities to ensure that non-event areas remain accessible to the public.

To create a more comprehensive and inclusive harborfront experience, the Event Space will regularly provide food and beverage facilities as well as complimentary leisure amenities for all visitors.

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