Morning Recap - April 23, 2026

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Officer jumps into sea to rescue 81-year-old man after dispute with wife in Tsuen Wan

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An 81-year-old man was rescued by police after jumping into the sea following a dispute with his wife in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

770 mainland tours expected during May Day holiday, Customs steps up patrols

The Travel Industry Authority expects about 770 mainland inbound tour groups, involving about 30,000 visitors, to arrive during the five-day Labour Day May Day holiday, with an average of 160 groups per day.

Man arrested for trying to deposit counterfeit $1,000 notes at Ngau Tau Kok bank

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to deposit four counterfeit HK$1,000 notes at a bank in Ngau Tau Kok, police said.

Highways Dept to resurface suitable sections of Western, Eastern, Lion Rock and Airport tunnels

The Highways Department plans to resurface suitable sections of the Western Harbour Crossing, Eastern Harbour Crossing, Lion Rock Tunnel, and the Airport Tunnel connecting the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port and Hong Kong International Airport this year, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Wednesday.

World/China News

Iran says won't reopen Hormuz as long as US blockade remains

Iran said on Wednesday it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US naval blockade remained in place, calling it a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire between the longtime foes.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Reuters

US-Iran talks could be held in next three days: Trump

A second round of US-Iran talks could take place within the next three days, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing unnamed Pakistani sources and President Donald Trump.

Photo: Reuters

Iran says it seizes two container ships attempting to leave Gulf

Iran said it had captured two container ships seeking to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after firing on them and another vessel, in its first seizures since its war with the United States and Israel began in February.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street rises on Iran ceasefire extension and solid earnings

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran, while solid earnings from major companies boosted investor sentiment.

Editorial

The show isn't over: why Hong Kong cinema still has a fighting chance and how $30 tickets just proved it

The HK$30 ticket day proves the audience is still there. Now the industry needs real support.