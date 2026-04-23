Morning Recap - April 23, 2026

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Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Officer jumps into sea to rescue 81-year-old man after dispute with wife in Tsuen Wan
An 81-year-old man was rescued by police after jumping into the sea following a dispute with his wife in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
770 mainland tours expected during May Day holiday, Customs steps up patrols
The Travel Industry Authority expects about 770 mainland inbound tour groups, involving about 30,000 visitors, to arrive during the five-day Labour Day May Day holiday, with an average of 160 groups per day.
Man arrested for trying to deposit counterfeit $1,000 notes at Ngau Tau Kok bank
A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to deposit four counterfeit HK$1,000 notes at a bank in Ngau Tau Kok, police said.
Highways Dept to resurface suitable sections of Western, Eastern, Lion Rock and Airport tunnels
The Highways Department plans to resurface suitable sections of the Western Harbour Crossing, Eastern Harbour Crossing, Lion Rock Tunnel, and the Airport Tunnel connecting the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port and Hong Kong International Airport this year, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Wednesday.
Iran says won't reopen Hormuz as long as US blockade remains
Iran said on Wednesday it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US naval blockade remained in place, calling it a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire between the longtime foes.
US-Iran talks could be held in next three days: Trump
A second round of US-Iran talks could take place within the next three days, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing unnamed Pakistani sources and President Donald Trump.
Iran says it seizes two container ships attempting to leave Gulf
Iran said it had captured two container ships seeking to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after firing on them and another vessel, in its first seizures since its war with the United States and Israel began in February.
Wall Street rises on Iran ceasefire extension and solid earnings
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran, while solid earnings from major companies boosted investor sentiment.
The show isn't over: why Hong Kong cinema still has a fighting chance and how $30 tickets just proved it
The HK$30 ticket day proves the audience is still there. Now the industry needs real support.
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