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NEWS

HKMU hosts African Cultural Night to launch 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges

NEWS
8 mins ago
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Hong Kong Metropolitan University's Li Ka Shing School of Professional and Continuing Education hosted an African Cultural Night on Wednesday evening, marking the launch of a dedicated series of activities under the theme of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

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HKMU is the only university in Hong Kong to launch such a series, underscoring its commitment to facilitating Hong Kong's role as a super-connector between China and the world, a mission reiterated in the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan.

All four African Consuls-General in Hong Kong – representing Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Nigeria – attended the event, together with the Consul-General of Kazakhstan. South African Consul-General Mojalefa Mogono, as the "Dean of the African Consuls-General in Hong Kong," was the Guest of Honour. The evening featured South African cultural performances ahead of South Africa Freedom Day on April 27.

The Cultural Night also served as a pre-conference gathering for the "Inaugural Roundtable on Dialogue of University Continuing Education Schools," hosted by LiPACE on April 23-24, bringing together representatives from universities in more than 10 countries, including The American University in Cairo, University of Cape Town and Bulawayo Polytechnic.

The April 22 event is the centerpiece of a year-long series of cultural engagements organised by LiPACE throughout 2026, including activities focused on Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

Dr Benjamin Chan, Dean of HKMU LiPACE, said: "Through this comprehensive series, HKMU LiPACE is not just hosting events; we are building bridges. We are proving that Hong Kong can effectively serve as a cultural and educational hub that connects the Chinese mainland with the African continent."

HKMU African Cultural Night China-Africa relations

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