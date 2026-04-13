Officer jumps into sea to rescue 81-year-old man after dispute with wife in Tsuen Wan

An 81-year-old man was rescued by police after jumping into the sea following a dispute with his wife in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

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Police received a call from a woman around 8pm reporting that her husband, surnamed Lam, had become emotionally agitated after an argument over relationship issues at their flat in Fook Lai Estate. He threatened to take his own life and left the flat.

Officers searched the area and found the man in the sea near a park on Hoi Kwai Road. An officer jumped into the water and pulled him to safety. The man sustained minor abrasions to his hands and legs and was emotionally unstable but conscious. He was taken to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment.

No suicide note was found at the scene. According to sources, the man has a history of emotional issues. Police are investigating the incident.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.