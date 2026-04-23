18 arrested in Mong Kok illegal mahjong parlour raid, $11,000 cash seized

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Woman, 40, snatches $50,000 gold chain from elderly man in Mong Kok
20-04-2026 04:17 HKT
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
Naked man wanders into Mong Kok restaurant, sent to hospital
06-04-2026 02:47 HKT
Man, 65, arrested for managing Mong Kok vice establishment
25-03-2026 05:25 HKT
Foto+ in Mong Kok to sell all 122 units on Friday
24-03-2026 17:01 HKT
4 arrested for illegal street gambling in Cheung Sha Wan
20-03-2026 07:07 HKT
Police raid illegal gambling den in Tai Po, arrest organiser and 36 gamblers
13-03-2026 03:32 HKT
14 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker, vice operation
10-03-2026 00:59 HKT