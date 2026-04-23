18 arrested in Mong Kok illegal mahjong parlour raid, $11,000 cash seized

Police arrested 18 people during a raid on a suspected illegal mahjong parlour in Mong Kok on Wednesday afternoon, seizing four mahjong tables, about HK$11,000 in cash, and a batch of gambling paraphernalia.

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Officers from the Mong Kok district special duty squad raided a unit on Nathan Road under Operation FULLBOOM. A 48-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of "operating a gambling establishment." Two local men, 14 local women and one mainland Chinese man aged between 39 and 56 were arrested on suspicion of "gambling in a gambling establishment." All are being detained for investigation.