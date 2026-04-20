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10 arrested in Mong Kok illegal mahjong parlour raid, $170,000 cash seized

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police arrested 10 people during a raid on a suspected illegal mahjong parlour in Mong Kok on Wednesday, seizing five electronic mahjong tables and about HK$17,000 in cash.

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Officers from the Mong Kok district special duty squad raided a unit on Nathan Road under Operation FULLBOOM. A 50-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of "managing a gambling establishment." Five local men and four local women aged between 40 and 79 were arrested on suspicion of "gambling in a gambling establishment." All are being detained for investigation.

Police also seized a batch of gambling paraphernalia at the scene.

Under the Gambling Ordinance, operating a gambling establishment carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and seven years imprisonment, while gambling in such premises carries a maximum penalty of a HK$30,000 fine and nine months imprisonment.

Mong Kok illegal gambling mahjong parlour

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