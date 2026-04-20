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NEWS

Highways Dept to resurface suitable sections of Western, Eastern, Lion Rock and Airport tunnels

NEWS
37 mins ago
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The Highways Department plans to resurface suitable sections of the Western Harbour Crossing, Eastern Harbour Crossing, Lion Rock Tunnel, and the Airport Tunnel connecting the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port and Hong Kong International Airport this year, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Wednesday.

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Responding to a written inquiry from lawmaker Christine Fong, Chan said the department has resurfaced or added asphalt layers to various sections of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, Shing Mun Tunnel, and Tseung Kwan O Tunnel in recent years.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan. File Photo
Lawmaker Christine Fong/File Photo

Chan also noted that transport authorities and tunnel operators have established comprehensive emergency response plans for fire incidents. Tunnel operators engage registered fire services installation contractors annually to inspect fire equipment, and joint fire drills with the Fire Services Department are conducted approximately every six months.

The Highways Department conducts routine inspections of tunnels every six months, with comprehensive inspections every two years. For older tunnels including the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, Aberdeen Tunnel, Kai Tak Tunnel and Lion Rock Tunnel, inspections are conducted more frequently, every six months to one year.

The government reviews ventilation and fire services systems annually. While the Eastern Harbour Crossing's fire alarm system has not been upgraded since 1989, Chan said replacement works for its ventilation and fire services systems are scheduled for completion next year.

highway tunnels road resurfacing tunnel safety

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