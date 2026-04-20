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NEWS

770 mainland tours expected during May Day holiday, Customs steps up patrols

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Travel Industry Authority expects about 770 mainland inbound tour groups, involving about 30,000 visitors, to arrive during the five-day Labour Day May Day holiday, with an average of 160 groups per day.

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Hong Kong Customs and the Travel Industry Authority conducted joint patrols at popular shopping spots in Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom on Wednesday, distributing leaflets to merchants and reinforcing their "zero tolerance" stance on coerced shopping and unscrupulous business practices.

Customs reminded travelers to check product details and pricing units before shopping, and to reject transactions and report immediately if they encounter suspicious merchants. Reports can be made via Customs' 24-hour hotline at (852) 182 80 80, by email at crimereport@customs.gov.hk, or through an online form.

Photo: HK Customs
Photo: HK Customs
Photo: HK Customs
Photo: HK Customs
Photo: HK Customs
+2
Photo: HK Customs
Photo: HK Customs

The Travel Industry Authority said it will strengthen inspections and enforcement during the holiday period, focusing on registered shops, popular tourist attractions, and dining venues frequented by tour groups. The authority reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to coerced shopping and conduct that harms Hong Kong's tourism reputation.

Travel agents and tour guides are reminded to comply with the Tourism Ordinance and license conditions. Violations carry penalties including fines of up to HK$100,000 and two years imprisonment for travel agents, or HK$50,000 and one year imprisonment for tour guides or escorts.

The authority's hotline 3698 5900 will operate from 9am to 6pm during the holiday period to assist tour group visitors and guides.

May Day holiday mainland tours Customs patrols

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