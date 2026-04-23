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EDITORIAL

The show isn’t over: why Hong Kong cinema still has a fighting chance and how $30 tickets just proved it

EDITORIAL
1 hour ago
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The HK$30 ticket day proves the audience is still there. Now the industry needs real support.

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When Hong Kong cinemas sold tickets for just HK$30, the response was overwhelming. Online queues stretched to over 4,000 people, with waiting times exceeding two hours. The Hong Kong Theatres Association expects to attract around 200,000 moviegoers.

This proves a simple truth: Hong Kong residents still love cinema. The market hasn’t disappeared. Yet the backdrop is bleak. Since 2020, at least 35 cinemas have closed. Box office revenue fell to HK$1.13 billion in 2025 – the lowest in 13 years.

The HK$30 ticket day reveals both the problem and the solution – the problem is cost, and the solution is strategy.

Hong Kong’s unique advantage

No other Asian city matches Hong Kong’s cinematic heritage. Dubbed “Eastern Hollywood,” Hong Kong films have cult status worldwide. 

Director Quentin Tarantino has been a lifelong devotee, drawing so heavily from Hong Kong action cinema that he has described himself as its “disciple.” Kill Bill is essentially a love letter to the Shaw Brothers.

This international reverence is something Singapore and Malaysia cannot claim. Even Michelle Yeoh Choo-kheng and Fish Liew Chi-yu came from Malaysia to build their careers in Hong Kong – not the other way around.

Unlike the mainland’s entertainment industry, Hong Kong’s “East meets West” character allows filmmakers to grow up watching Hollywood, European art films, Japanese epics, and many more, as seen in the wide variety of films shown in cinemas and at the Hong Kong Film Festival. 

This cross-pollination created a distinctive global appeal.

Affordable escape

Going to the cinema remains one of Hong Kong’s most affordable forms of entertainment. In an expensive city, a movie ticket offers hours of escape from reality. The HK$30 ticket day proved that when tickets are affordable, audiences return.

A jobs multiplier

The film industry supports thousands of jobs – from set construction to marketing, distribution, and cinema operations. 

Hong Kong’s creative industries employed around 132,940 people in 2023, contributing HK$66 billion to the economy. Every cinema closure erodes an entire ecosystem of supporting businesses.

Three ways to save Hong Kong cinemas

First, expand the HK$30 model beyond one day. The government could subsidize “Affordable Cinema Wednesdays” using the Film Development Fund.

Second, bring Hong Kong’s film heritage to tourism. Create a “Film Culture Tourism Trail” featuring iconic filming locations, and dedicate land for a proper film studio complex in the Northern Metropolis.
Third, transform cinemas into cultural hubs. Single-screen theaters could host director Q&As, film festivals, and themed marathons.

Hong Kong cinema has survived worse – the financial crises, as well as Covid and SARS. What it needs now is practical support: affordable pricing, smart tourism integration, and a reimagining of what a cinema can be. The HK$30 ticket day showed that hunger is real. Now it is time to feed it.

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