Night Recap - April 22, 2026

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Online traffic overload hits Cinema Day ticket sales

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A surge in online traffic caused widespread disruptions as Cinema Day tickets went on sale at noon on Wednesday, leaving many moviegoers unable to log in to ticketing systems. Long queues were also seen outside several cinemas for the flat price HK$30 tickets.

LegCo sees first ‘all-Chinese’ lineup after Vivian Kong renounces Canadian passport

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has, for the first time since the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty, become an “all-Chinese” legislature following tourism sector lawmaker Vivian Kong Man-wai’s reported renunciation of her Canadian passport.

HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives

The Hong Kong Observatory has warned of a seven-degree temperature drop overnight on Friday (Apr 24), accompanied by heavy showers, as a cold front currently over the northern part of southern China gradually moves across the coastal areas.

CHP warns of moderate dengue transmission risk as HK logs first local case

As Hong Kong recorded its first local dengue case of the year, health authorities said the risk of local transmission remains moderate but should not be overlooked.

Govt to cut water seepage probe time in private buildings to 14 days amid rising complaints

The government is set to trial faster procedures for investigating water seepage in private buildings, cutting the testing process from 71 working days to 14 working days after a surge in complaints to 46,000 last year.

Business Today

MTR Corporation prices its $18.8 billion green bonds, marking the largest HKD bond transaction

MTR Corporation (0066) has priced its HK$18.8 billion corporate green bonds, marking its inaugural local dollar public bond issuance and the largest bond transaction in the Hong Kong dollar market.

HSBC narrows bidders for Singapore insurance unit to three companies: Bloomberg

HSBC (0005) has narrowed down the bidders for its Singapore insurance business that seeks value as much as US$2 billion (HK$15.7 billion) to Allianz, Daiichi Life Group, and Sumitomo Life Insurance, Bloomberg reported.

Hong Kong aims to bridge Asian innovation with global capital, Paul Chan says

Hong Kong aims to be the platform where Asian innovation meets global capital, and where global capital meets Asian growth, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said.

Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing Company convenes first board meeting

The Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing Company, a central clearing system for gold established to achieve Hong Kong’s ambition to become an international gold trading hub, convened its first board of directors' meeting.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's retail sales drop 1.5 percent in Q1

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (1929) said its retail sales dropped by 1.5 percent last quarter amid heightened external uncertainties and unprecedented gold price levels and volatility.

World/China

Expert quits US HIV role, rebukes Trump's global health approach

The chief science officer for the U.S. flagship HIV/AIDS program left his role this week and criticized the Trump administration's cuts to foreign assistance and what he said was its use of aid as leverage for U.S. commercial interests.

Trump says he will 'remember' companies that don't seek tariff refunds

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will "remember" companies that do not seek refunds for payments they made on his tariffs that were deemed illegal by the Supreme Court, although he did not specify how companies might benefit by abstaining from the U.S. government's new refund portal.

World's top condom maker Karex to raise prices sharply as Iran war strains supply chain

Malaysia's Karex Bhd, the world's top condom producer, plans to raise prices by 20 percent to 30 percent and possibly further if supply chain disruptions drag on due to the Iran war, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

NASA unveils new space telescope to give 'atlas of the universe'

NASA unveiled a new telescope on Tuesday to scan vast swathes of the universe for planets outside our solar system and probe the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy.

Australia asks Roblox, Minecraft to detail child safety measures

Australia's internet regulator on Wednesday asked online gaming platforms including Roblox and Microsoft's Minecraft to spell out how they were protecting children from grooming by sexual predators and youth from radicalisation.