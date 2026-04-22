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NEWS

MTR goes green for Earth Day with environmental education program,  kid’s picture book

NEWS
1 hour ago
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To promote environmental education and raise children's awareness of low-carbon living, the MTR launched an environmental education program on Earth Day (Wednesday) with an opening ceremony held at Ying Wa Primary School. 

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The MTR, in collaboration with the environmental group The Conservancy Association, produced the children's picture book featuring the MTR’s Green Ambassador, Green T Baby; and using different aspects of life as entry points to inspire students to practice low-carbon lifestyles through vivid stories.

The picture book will be donated to public libraries throughout Hong Kong, as well as libraries in participating primary schools and kindergartens. An e-book and animated version will also be released, allowing parents to read with their children at home, extending the low-carbon message to the family level. 

The original story from the picture book has been adapted into a school puppet show as well, enhancing learning through role-playing and interactive games. The puppet show will tour nearly 40 primary schools this year, reaching approximately 10,000 children.

Undersecretary for Environment and Ecology Diane Wong Shuk-han in her address encouraged students to cultivate values ​​of environmental care and resource conservation through a fun learning process, gradually developing good habits of green living and practicing low-carbon living together.

MTR Corporate Affairs and Branding Director Linda Choy Siu-min stated that MTR has always been committed to promoting environmental education and working with all sectors of society to practice sustainable living.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is one of the three major environmental and social goals of the MTR Corporation. The company has implemented numerous energy-saving and carbon-reduction measures in its Hong Kong railway and property businesses, and has developed a long-term carbon reduction roadmap to move towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. 

The MTR will also continue to encourage and promote low-carbon lifestyles through various channels.

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