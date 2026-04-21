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NEWS

HK debuts zero-emission autonomous truck fleet at Kwai Tsing terminals

NEWS
35 mins ago

by

Winona Cheung

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Hutchison Port Holdings Trust has launched Hong Kong’s first zero-emission autonomous truck fleet, marking a major step toward smarter and greener port operations.

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After trials starting in mid-2023, the six AI-powered trucks began operations this year between Terminals 4 and 6 in Kwai Tsing alongside conventional vehicles, using advanced sensors and cameras to navigate in all weather and around the clock to handle loading and unloading tasks.

Raymond Lam Wai-kui, director of operations at Hongkong International Terminals, said safety is paramount and the trucks’ multiple sensors detect real-time changes, automatically slowing down or stopping for obstacles.

A range of safety features, including emergency stop rods and LED displays, allow real-time monitoring and communication with staff, he added. The trucks match conventional vehicles in speed and load, but gain efficiency through smart route planning and reduced idle times.

(Photo by Winona Cheung)
Raymond Lam Wai-kui (Photo by Winona Cheung)
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Lam said the trucks coordinate precisely with port cranes via real-time data to ensure accurate stops.

The autonomous trucks currently represent a small portion of the fleet, with about 90 percent of trucks still manually driven. The group plans to gradually increase the ratio across Terminals 7, 8, and 9 based on performance, without setting a fixed target.

The trucks support battery swapping, with future plans to reduce charging times to under 10 minutes as the fleet expands.

Lam said that while similar autonomous technology has already been deployed at several of the group’s overseas ports, Hong Kong remains a vital hub for further rollout.

Autonomous TruckKwai Ching

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