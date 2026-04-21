HK races to start five-year plan public consultation this quarter: John Lee

Hong Kong is moving at full speed and aiming to launch public consultation this quarter on its first five-year plan to align with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, according to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

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Lee stressed the importance of public input, as the inaugural plan is set to shape the city's livelihood and socio-economic development over the next five years.

The plan will cover a wide range of areas from the economy, housing, and transport to employment opportunities, and Lee noted that the blueprint aims to cement Hong Kong's international status across multiple fronts — from finance to technology — while opening new growth paths.

Lee added that the plan will help the city tap into national strategies, sharpen competitiveness, and ensure effective resource allocation under “one country, two systems”.

“The government’s policy bureax has formed working teams to conduct research, prepare consultation documents, and consolidate feedback, where the plan is expected to be completed within this year,” Lee said.

Noting that the nation’s Five-Year plans typically take 18 to 24 months to draft, Lee acknowledged a tight schedule and heavy workload ahead. However, he said a collaborative executive-led mechanism with the Legislative Council will be in place to assist analysis on key topics.

He reiterated that the plan will be a “strategic and forward-looking” plan to serve as the city’s roadmap for the future, aligning with the annual Policy Address and Budget.

Lee also addressed questions about the new Head of Department Accountability System, clarifying that it will not cover permanent secretaries, who would instead be held accountable immediately if they underperform.

He indicated that the system is intended to drive improvement by identifying and addressing problems through the systems involved, rather than focusing on individuals.

Under the two-tier system based on the severity of issues, Lee reaffirmed that investigations will apply to everyone within the scope if they are found accountable.