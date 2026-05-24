John Lee wishes first HK astronaut success ahead of national space mission

As the Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched on Sunday night, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu video-called the city's first astronaut, Lai Ka-ying, to wish her a successful mission.

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Lai, a payload specialist, is part of the three-member crew of the Shenzhou-23 mission set to blast off at 11.08pm from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

In a video clip posted on social media this morning, the city leader told Lai he was proud of her becoming the first Hongkonger to participate in a national crewed space mission.

Highlighting Lai's participation as the nation's recognition of Hong Kong, as well as the country's trust and support for the city, he urged her to have enough rest, stay in good shape, and keep a relaxed mindset.

He wished complete success to Lai and asked her to share her experience upon return, adding that she would help "write another glorious chapter for the country's space development."

Joining the video call was Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong, who praised Lai for completing over a year of rigorous training and reaching national spaceflight standards.

Additionally, Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan noted that Lai, the first Hongkonger in a national space mission, is also a civil servant, believing more than 170,000 colleagues share the pride.

In response, Lai thanked everyone for their support and said she would give her best despite the intense training schedule.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, she revealed that the Beijing training was her longest time away from home, hoping to return and feel everything in the city soon.

According to reports, Lee had met Lai twice before the video call — once in June 2023 among a group of payload specialists, and again in 2024 after she was selected as a fourth-batch preparatory astronaut.