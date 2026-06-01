Mainland enterprises join forces with HK to capture new markets in Central Asia

Leading a record-breaking business delegation to Central Asia, Hong Kong has its sights set on opening the door to new market opportunities.

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This follows the arrival of Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, on Monday, where he landed with 70 business leaders for a week-long visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Notably, the delegation comprises about 30 representatives from major mainland enterprises, covering sectors from energy and logistics to automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

It is understood that three well-known mainland industry leaders, including Inner Mongolia Energy Group, Transfar Group, and GAC International, are on the trip.

Additionally, other prominent mainland enterprises, including Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Group, Dongfeng Motor Group, Li Auto, and Mengniu Dairy, are also on board – reflecting strong interest in Central Asian markets and recognition of Hong Kong as a springboard for overseas expansion.

An insider said the strong mainland lineup is no coincidence, but rather a vote of confidence in Hong Kong's role as a functional platform for the Belt and Road Initiative and a premier gateway for global investment.

Moreover, the establishment of the GoGlobal Task Force, which focuses on expanding mainland enterprises with one-stop services, has boosted confidence in Hong Kong's strengths as a "super connector" and "super value-adder."

Hong Kong’s elites are also joining the delegation, spanning finance, property, and professional services, with notable names including Standard Chartered, Bank of China (HK), Henderson Land, Jardine Matheson, and Templewater.

For the first time, two media representatives, Tammy Tam Wai-yi, chairman of the Newspaper Society of Hong Kong and Cheung Sau-wan, chairman of the Hong Kong News Executives' Association, are among the delegation.

According to sources, the new arrangement aims to help local press expand their networks and tell good stories about Hong Kong. It is suggested that collaboration projects are also under discussion to boost their influence as mainland enterprises enter Hong Kong or overseas markets.

With ever-changing U.S. policies and Middle East conflicts, sources said the delegation offers firms a chance to diversify investment, where Hong Kong emerged as a safe and efficient platform to tap into the new market in Central Asia.

The delegation is expected to head to Uzbekistan on Wednesday (Jun 3) and return to Hong Kong on Saturday (Jun 6).