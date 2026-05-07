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FINANCE

Tesla's China-made EV sales jump 36pc in April, extending rebound

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Tesla's logo is seen in this illustration created on July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Tesla's logo is seen in this illustration created on July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Tesla’s China-made EV sales jumped 36 percent on the year in April, a sixth month of gains, as the US automaker fights to hold ground against a wave of cheaper Chinese rivals.

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Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built at Tesla’s Shanghai plant, including those exported to Europe and other markets, totaled 79,478 units, data from China Passenger Car Association showed on Thursday.

That was down 7.2 percent from March this year but well above April 2025 levels.

The figures suggest Tesla is stabilizing in its two most important markets outside the US after a bruising stretch of market share losses, though regulatory delays around its Full Self-Driving software and new Chinese EVs may limit the recovery.

The US automaker’s sales continued to recover last month in several European markets, including Sweden, France and Denmark. This was supported by stronger demand for battery EVs as oil prices spiked due to the US-Iran conflict.

REGULATORY OBSTACLES, FSD APPROVAL REMAIN

Tesla faces regulatory obstacles, with the path toward approval of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system highly valued by customers, particularly in China, still uncertain.

The company now expects to secure full FSD approval in China by the third quarter, CFO Vaibhav Taneja said in April, a delay from its initial target of the first quarter.

Emails from some European regulators reviewed by Reuters indicate EU scepticism toward the technology.

The recovery follows a punishing stretch for Tesla, which lost almost half its European market share in 2025.

Nevertheless, Tesla is stepping up efforts to defend its position against new Chinese models by developing a cheaper, compact SUV produced in China, Reuters reported last month.

Reuters

TeslaChinaEV

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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