Tesla extends Chinese-made EV growth as sales surge in May

Tesla's Chinese-made electric vehicle sales jumped 39.4 percent from a year earlier in May, marking a seventh consecutive month of growth as it held its ground against Chinese rivals.

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Deliveries of Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from its Shanghai plant, including units exported to Europe and other markets, hit 85,982, up 8.2 percent from April, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.

The US automaker saw new registrations rebound across several European markets in May, extending a recovery after earlier demand weakness in the continent.

Meanwhile, BYD (1211) maintained strong shipments to Europe and other markets, helping Tesla's biggest Chinese competitor end a losing streak of eight months globally and highlighting growing pressure on foreign automakers.

Echoing a broader shift from price wars toward product differentiation and technology, BYD has doubled down on sharpening its technological edge, including a pledge last week to fully cover compensation and repairs for a year of accidents involving its City Navigation driver-assistance function.

Tesla, by contrast, is still awaiting regulatory approval in China to roll out its most advanced driver-assistance features, a delay that could weigh on its competitiveness as local rivals accelerate upgrades of smart driving capabilities.



Reuters