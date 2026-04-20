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NEWS

Five months on, fire victims brace for emotional homecoming

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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Nearly five months after a devastating fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, affected residents have begun returning to their flats in phases to retrieve belongings, facing an emotional and difficult process.

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Starting Monday, residents from seven affected blocks are allowed to re-enter their homes under strict arrangements, with each household permitted up to four people and limited to a three-hour window.

For many, the return is not just about recovery, but closure.

Forced to leave most belongings behind

One resident, Cindy, who lived with her family on the eighth floor of Wang Shing House, said she had initially hoped to salvage more possessions after months away from home.

However, concerns over possible toxic residues left behind by the fire, as well as cramped and unsafe conditions, forced her to reconsider. She said she would likely only take items of sentimental value, such as family photos.

Children struggle to let go

The emotional toll of the fire continues to linger, especially for children.

Cindy, a mother of two, said her children — in primary and secondary school — still long for their former home. Her elder son, who is unable to return due to exams, has been particularly affected.

She said her children have even dreamed of returning home at night, reflecting how deeply the loss has stayed with them.

Since the fire, Cindy’s family has been living in transitional housing in Tai Po. Despite months of adjustment, she said it still does not feel like home.

She described Wang Fuk Court as the only place that truly felt like “home,” and said the upcoming visit would feel like a final farewell.

She also expressed hope that authorities would allow residents another opportunity to return, especially for those who are unable to go on their assigned dates.

Concerns over safety and access

Strict safety requirements have added to residents’ concerns, particularly for the elderly.

Residents are required to wear helmets, masks and gloves, and are not allowed to bring portable fans. With temperatures rising, Cindy said the combination of protective gear and narrow, poorly ventilated staircases could be physically exhausting.

She noted that climbing stairs alone would already be demanding, especially for elderly residents living on higher floors.

Calls for accountability grow

Beyond the immediate challenges, some residents remain deeply concerned about the causes of the fire and the management of the estate.

Cindy, who has been following the ongoing hearing about the incident, said the situation appeared more troubling than she had expected.

She questioned the role of former district councillor Peggy Wong Pik-kiu, particularly her involvement in estate matters despite not being a property owner or having a relevant professional background.

She also criticized the previous owners’ corporation and estate management, accusing them of failing to take responsibility despite years of major renovation works.

Cindy said she hopes the hearing will be strengthened with greater investigative powers to compel those involved to provide evidence and explanations, so that residents can finally understand what happened.
 

Wang Fuk CourtTai Po firePeggy Wong Pik-kiu

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