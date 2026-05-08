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NEWS

Govt announces second round of belonging retrieval operations for Wang Fuk Court under strict safety guidelines

NEWS
7 mins ago
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The government announced on Friday the details for the second round of operations allowing residents of the seven fire-damaged buildings at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po to return home to collect their personal belongings.

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Scheduled to take place over nine days from May 21 to May 29, the arrangement will permit groups of up to four residents per household to access their units for a designated period, with unlimited trips up and down the buildings.

Following concerns from some residents regarding the restricted timeframes during the initial phase, sources explained that maintaining the current limits—specifically the four-person maximum and the general three-hour window—is a necessary precaution.

The site remains a disaster zone with potential hazards, making safety the absolute priority.

Additionally, with approximately 1,700 households requiring access, strict time management is essential to ensure all affected residents have a fair and timely opportunity to retrieve their items.

Despite the official three-hour limit per household, authorities plan to exercise flexibility.

On-site personnel will accommodate residents who require more time, potentially allowing them to utilize the full four hours allocated for each morning or afternoon block.

Managing the hazardous environment requires a massive logistical effort, with the government deploying over 1,000 workers daily to ensure the safety of both residents and staff.

This approach aims to strike a balance between meeting the practical needs of the residents, ensuring safety, and maintaining operational efficiency.

Authorities also noted that a third retrieval operation is highly unlikely. Given the extensive support provided during the first two phases, it is believed that most households have already salvaged their essential items.

Furthermore, continually sustaining such a large-scale operation that requires immense manpower and resources is not feasible in the long term.

Residents are strongly advised to fully utilize the upcoming May sessions to pack and remove all necessary belongings with the help of the provided government assistance.

tai po firetai poWang Fuk Court

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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