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NEWS

Wang Fuk Court residents make second climb home with heavy hearts

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Carrying buckets, backpacks, and trolleys in the rain, Wang Fuk Court residents began their second homecoming on Thursday, with many still reluctant to say goodbye. 

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Under the latest arrangement, Wang Yan House, Wang Sun House, and Wang Tai House will be open to residents until May 23.

Similar to the first phase, floors will be opened in a staggered sequence from lower levels, with each unit allowing up to four individuals to retrieve their personal belongings in a three-hour window. 

Residents were seen queuing at the community hall amid the rain to prepare their second climb back home. 

Among them is an elderly Wang Tai House resident surnamed Ho, who moved in when the estate was completed in 1983, saying the unit has held most of her life. 

“There is not much to retrieve as the unit is hugely damaged” said Ho, “I just want to savor the view around every corner and say goodbye.”

Another resident, Lau,  said she would take her children’s toys this time, noting the fire had not only impacted them as parents, but also the children. 

She recounted finding it hard to explain the current situation to her children, especially when their unit was spared from the fire. 

“It’s hard, but this is my home and can never be replaced,” said Lau, adding the family has built a strong bond with the neighborhood.  

Chan, a low-floor resident of Wang Yan House, expressed concerns about the heavy rain overnight as some windows had been removed. 

Having lived in the estate for 40 years,  he lamented that moving would mean starting everything over, disclosing that he is still considering long-term settlement options. 

Some residents also called for a general owners' meeting, including Law, a lower-floor resident of Wang Yan House, who urged the government not to push too hard, adding that she had received multiple government documents within a week. 

Meanwhile, Wan, a nearly 40-year resident, hoped to find a childhood photo with his father on his second visit. 

Regarding the long-term settlement options, he said he favors on-site rebuilding, noting that the government's HK$8,000-per-square-foot offer makes it hard to find another flat elsewhere in the city. 

As the government considered the acquisition of property titles, Wan stressed that donations from citizens are for the residents, but not for their property titles, urging the government not to misuse the fund. 

He also called for a general owners' meeting, where every resident could learn more about all the options available.

Wang Fuk CourtTai Po

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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