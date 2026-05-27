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NEWS

Engagement team leads Wang Chi House residents on new home tours

NEWS
18 mins ago
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Dozens of residents from Wang Chi House toured potential new homes as the government pushes its resettlement plan after the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire. 

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The visit followed the recent issuance of "Letters of Offer" to the estate owners, with Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin saying that residents would like to have more information about the Special Sales Exercise before making decisions. 

In a social media post this morning, Ho noted that lawmaker Bill Tang Ka-piu organized the tour, taking a group of Wang Chi House owners to the Housing Authority's Customer Service Center in Lok Fu on Tuesday (May 26). 

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During the tour, information about the resettlement plan and available Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) projects at the sales exhibition were introduced to the residents. 

Ho added that the Engagement Team addressed questions on flat selection procedures, pricing schedules, transport links, and application forms. To offer a more comprehensive overview, the team also accompanied owners on an on-site visit to Shing Chi Court in Kowloon Bay and Kai Yeung Court in Kai Tak.

The two projects are set to offer about 1,360 units for Wang Fuk Court owners, including around 310 units of 450 square ft or larger. 

She described Shing Chi Court — expected to be ready in the fourth quarter this year — as a popular choice, highlighting positive feedback from attending owners. 

While urban projects are in high demand, Ho reported varying preferences among residents, with Wui Hei Court in Kam Tin, Yu Fung Court in Tung Chung, and Chung Nga Road West in Tai Po emerging as top choices. 

For owners like Yick, whose unit was spared by the fire, stalled repairs at the estate became his main concern and drove him to seek a fresh start elsewhere. 

Chan, the wife of another owner, echoed concerns over the aging Wang Fuk Court, adding that the fire tragedy left the family hesitant to return 

Ho thanked the community for supporting Wang Fuk Court owners with detailed explanations and free legal services, stressing the Engagement Team will keep reaching out to owners to help them make the best decision.

However, as the second round of homecoming for Wang Fuk Court continues, some owners remain hesitant about the available long-term resettlement plan. 

Under the current arrangement, residents of  Wang Tai House and Wang Shing House will begin their second climb in batches to retrieve their personal items from today until Friday (May29) to retrieve personal items.

"Every owner is a stakeholder," said Leung of Wang Shing House, "Everyone wants to settle the issue properly but the channels to express our views are limited."

Echoing a similar sentiment, another resident, Lo, said she has yet to decide, describing the current options as leaving her only with selling.

Wang Fuk CourtWang Chi HouseWinnie Ho Wing-yinBill Tang Ka-piu

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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