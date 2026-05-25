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NEWS

‘Until we meet again’: Mixed emotions at Wang Fuk Court as second round of returns continues

NEWS
11 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded at Wang Fuk Court on Monday as residents returned for a second round of belongings retrieval, many fearing this would be the final time they ever set foot in their family homes following a devastating fire.

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The retrieval process continued this morning at Wang Cheong House and Wang Kin House, with the blocks remaining open to residents until Tuesday. 

Arriving with large backpacks, trolleys, and cardboard boxes, some residents also left messages on their windows reading "Wang Fuk Court is my home" and "Until we meet again, goodbye." 

Among them was a middle-level resident from Wang Kin House, who expressed a wish to collect mementos left in the unit, as he had retrieved most valuables during the prior visit. 

He pointed to rosewood furniture that his family has used for decades but worried whether he could retrieve all his belongings, as the lifts were not operating. 

"This might be our last time home," he lamented. "It's nerve-wracking to make all the difficult choices about what to take." 

He also called for a general owners’ meeting to allow residents to clearly understand their relocation options.

Notably, one resident, Li,  from Wang Kin House, was granted special permission to return with all six family members, including two young children.

"It’s hard to explain; my children don't understand what happened and only know they have lost their home," he said. 

He recounted his mother's tears as they entered the unit, where his son said a final farewell to their home. 

While he has been trying to comfort his children since the fire, he admitted he himself has been unable to process his own emotions. 

Despite the "bitter pill" of current resettlement options, Li expressed a preference for rebuilding on-site to maintain stability for his daughter, who attends school in the neighborhood.

However, a six-year-old boy expressed pure excitement after uncovering his "treasures," which included a beloved football, medals, and toys.

Unaware of the gravity of the situation, he simply stated he was happy to be home and hoped to return to his life at Wang Fuk Court permanently.

Echoing similar sentiment, a resident of Wang Cheong House, who has lived in the estate for more than 40 years, said it is hard not to feel attached.

He stressed that a decision of such magnitude, involving decades of history and the future of their housing, cannot be rushed and requires significantly more time for careful consideration.

Wang Fuk CourtWang Cheong HouseWang Kin House

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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