Jockey Club provides nearly $6.7bn over the past decade to support sports

The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Charities Trust has provided nearly HK$6.7 billion over the past ten years to support sports development at both elite and community levels, according to a statement released on Sunday.

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The figure was relieved as this year’s Hong Kong Jockey Club Community Day was held at Sha Tin Racecourse on Sunday, attracting over 200 charity and community representatives.

The ceremony was officiated by Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, who emphasized the Government’s continued commitment to investing in and promoting sports development in Hong Kong.

She noted that the Club has long been one of the Government’s most valued partners in sports promotion, from supporting the construction of the Hong Kong Sports Institute in the late 1970s to its current support for the 15th National Games and various “M” Mark events, including the Hong Kong Sevens.

Club chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong highlighted that horse racing remains a highly popular sport and a symbol of the city’s prosperity and stability under "One Country, Two Systems," embodying Hong Kong’s “can-do” spirit.

This year’s Community Day, themed around sports, showcased the Club’s strong commitment to sports development. In the last financial year alone, the Club contributed a total of HK$39.1 billion to society, including HK$9.0 billion in approved charity donations.

In the last financial year, the Club contributed a total of HK$39.1 billion to society, including HK$9.0 billion in approved charity donations. It is also Hong Kong’s largest single taxpayer, with its Charities Trust among the biggest donors worldwide and the largest in Asia.

Going forward, the Club will continue to work alongside stakeholders to contribute to Hong Kong’s sports development blueprint.

By leveraging major events as a platform and continuing its support for multiple “M” Mark events as an Official Community Partner, the Club aims to bring sports culture deeper into the community, enabling broader participation and promoting social inclusion.

New initiatives, such as this week’s “Racing with Rugby,” will be introduced to enhance the economic impact and international profile of major sporting events in Hong Kong.

The Club will also actively foster a vibrant community sports culture by developing iconic sports such as equestrian, football, and rugby, broadening the public’s exposure while deepening interest and sports literacy.

Additionally, the Club pledges to continue to enhance talent development, strengthen corporate governance, and improve management capacity across sports organizations.