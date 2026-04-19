(Video) Man with sharp object sparks panic with 17-second sprint through Tseung Kwan O South Park

A man dressed in black and wielding a blade-like object caused panic in Tseung Kwan O South Park after being filmed sprinting through the park in the presence of children and their parents. Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

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The 17-second video, filmed from behind and slowed down, depicts the suspect darting across the Park, weaving through crowds of children, parents, and domestic helpers without stopping. The poster did not specify when the incident occurred, but urged vigilance among parents and children in the area.

Local residents expressed alarm on social media, with many urging the original poster to contact authorities immediately. "Report it even if he has already left, he is dangerous," commented one concerned resident.

Other commenters described the man’s behavior as "terrifying" and questioned his motives for alarming passers-by.

Lawmaker and Sai Kung District Councilor Christine Fong Kwok-shan said she received the video from residents early this morning. Fong suggested the individual may be linked to local juvenile gangs and said she would raise the issue with police and request increased patrols in the area.