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NEWS

Lawmaker proposes 'ticket stub economy' to boost spending during major Hong Kong sports weekend

NEWS
1 hour ago
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As Hong Kong hosts a trifecta of international sporting events this weekend, lawmaker Vincent Cheng Wing-shun is calling on authorities and organizers to systematically collect tourist data and to promote a "ticket stub economy," where event tickets could be used for discounts at local businesses to maximize the economic benefits.

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With the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens and the National Basketball League (NBL) finals taking place at Kai Tak Sports Park and a UCI Track World Cup event at the Hong Kong Velodrome, the city is set for a vibrant weekend of international sport.

Vincent Cheng Wing-shun, a Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) lawmaker and spokesperson for cultural and sports affairs, welcomed the events.

He noted that with the Sevens celebrating its 50th anniversary and other major competitions running concurrently, many international and mainland tourists have already arrived in the city, boosting sightseeing and spending.

Recalling the success of last year's Sevens, which was the first held at Kai Tak Sports Park, Cheng pointed out that the event attracted over 110,000 spectators and led to a 15 percent increase in business for the adjacent Kowloon City district, with nightlife hubs like Lan Kwai Fong seeing a 10-15 percent rise.

With this year's tickets nearly sold out, he anticipates a similar positive ripple effect for local dining, bars, and tourism, especially in areas surrounding the sports park.

As the vice chairman of the Major Sports Events Committee, Cheng emphasized that Hong Kong has the facilities and capability to host top-tier international competitions.

He highlighted that the government's "M" Mark scheme now requires event organizers to conduct independent surveys to assess attendance and economic impact.

He hopes this data can be systematically analyzed to evaluate the events' appeal to overnight visitors and to develop strategies to extend their stay.

Cheng also observed that some restaurants near the sports park are already offering discounts to patrons with Sevens tickets.

He proposes that the government should formally promote this concept of a "ticket stub economy," encouraging more retailers and restaurants to offer rewards for event ticket holders.

He believes this would create a direct link between the sporting spectacles and local commerce, forming a community economic chain that spreads the benefits to more local shops.

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