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NEWS

Jockey Club hosts Hong Kong premiere of 'Horse Power' documentary, spotlighting youth and cultural exchange

NEWS
51 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club hosted the star-studded Hong Kong premiere of "Horse Power," a groundbreaking giant-screen documentary celebrating the horse, with participants from the government's Strive and Rise youth mentorship program joining senior officials for the screening.

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The Hong Kong Jockey Club held the city's premiere of the documentary film Horse Power on the evening of April 17, presenting a cinematic tribute to the symbolic traits of the horse in the Chinese zodiac. 

The event, part of the club's "Year of the Horse" campaign, welcomed alumni, mentors, and mentees from the HKSAR Government’s Strive and Rise Programme to a special 3D screening.

High-profile guests included Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Deputy Commissioner from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hua You, and Club Chief Executive Officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.

In his remarks, Chan highlighted the film's profound significance as a meticulous collaboration between Chinese and international production teams. 

He praised the Jockey Club for providing the opportunity to the youth program participants, noting that the Club’s support builds an artistic bridge between Chinese and foreign cultures and underscores Hong Kong's role as a global center for cultural exchange.

Engelbrecht-Bresges stated that the horse symbolizes passion and progress, qualities embodied by the young people in the Strive and Rise Programme. He explained that through the club's sponsorship, Horse Power will be screened nationwide in the mainland over the next three years, allowing millions of children to discover the magnificence of the horse.

Following successful premieres in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and London, the Club plans to arrange further special screenings in Hong Kong for community groups, reinforcing its commitment to youth development. The film is ultimately set for a global release in over 100 countries and regions.

Horse Power, commissioned by China Central Television (CCTV), follows the story of an eight-year-old Inner Mongolian girl, Julaa, and her racehorse as they prepare for an 18km endurance race. 

The film, shot over three years using advanced 8K and horseback cameras, weaves in stories of iconic horses from around the world to celebrate their unique qualities and their enduring bond with humankind.

The documentary boasts a top-tier international creative team, directed by Emmy Award-winner Mark Brownlow (Blue Planet II) and narrated in English by Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin.

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