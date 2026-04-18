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NEWS

Paul Lam promotes national security education at Customs College Open Day

NEWS
5 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok joined Commissioner of Customs and Excise Chan Tsz-tat on Saturday for the National Security Education Day and Hong Kong Customs College Open Day in Tuen Mun, emphasizing an interactive and engaging approach to learning about national security.

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The event, held at the Hong Kong Customs College in Tai Lam, attracted a large and enthusiastic crowd. By 2pm, over 2,000 citizens had already participated, creating a vibrant atmosphere despite the hot weather, with many families in attendance.

At the opening ceremony, Lam and Chan unveiled a paper-cutting art piece, using Chinese culture as a starting point to deepen national identity, cultivate patriotism, and gradually build awareness of safeguarding national security and abiding by relevant laws.

The day's festivities kicked off with a dynamic lion dance performance by the Customs and Excise Dragon and Lion Dance Association. The grounds were filled with a national security education exhibition and various interactive game booths.

Lam personally took part in the activities, noting that some of the games were quite challenging, such as one that involved navigating drones through an obstacle course. He humorously praised the children present, remarking that they were more skilled at the games than he was.

Lam stated that his customs colleagues meticulously designed the program, using games, display boards, and multimedia content to give the public a more basic understanding of national security.

He emphasized that national security education is not a one-way transmission of knowledge but a process that can be actively participated in and co-constructed by the younger generation.

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